Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 4626444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 8.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $557.45 million and a P/E ratio of 72.42.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.