AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,226 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.17% of Stellantis worth $95,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

