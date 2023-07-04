AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 11,162 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $134,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $947.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $626.44 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $926.15 and a 200-day moving average of $866.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.