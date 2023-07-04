AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $278,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.1% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

