AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $46,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 989.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

