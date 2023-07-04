AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Mosaic worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Mosaic by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

