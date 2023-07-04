AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $63.01 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,014,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock worth $4,028,811. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $393.81 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $409.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

