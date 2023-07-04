AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $43.77 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $338.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

