AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 38,401 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,401 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $104,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $310.79 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.79.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.