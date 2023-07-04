AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 3,055 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $85,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $115,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after buying an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,311.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,357.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,451.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

