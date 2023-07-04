AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 7,050 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $336.66 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $326.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

