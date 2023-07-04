Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $13.19 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.19 or 0.00042672 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.56 billion and $143.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,366,116 coins and its circulating supply is 345,646,666 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

