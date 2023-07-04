Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.56 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $13.19 or 0.00042221 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $175.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,363,412 coins and its circulating supply is 345,643,962 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

