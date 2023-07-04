Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
