Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 32.7% in June

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.41.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.