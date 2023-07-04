Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 32.7% in June

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

