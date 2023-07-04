B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RILYO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 10,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

