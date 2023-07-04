B. Riley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $356.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $368.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $373.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $270.42 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.00.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

