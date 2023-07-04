Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of BMI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,984. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $76.88 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.03.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

