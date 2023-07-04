Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 555 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.18. 667,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,415. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $220.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

