Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.81. 1,188,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average is $248.84.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

