Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

