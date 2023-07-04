Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $564,950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. 424,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.