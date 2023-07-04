Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,208. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

