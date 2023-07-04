Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 353 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.20. 1,187,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,805. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

