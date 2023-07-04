Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Teleflex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.51.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.38.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

