Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,175. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.