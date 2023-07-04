Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 725,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,280. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

