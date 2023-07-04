Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $972,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.