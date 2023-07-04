Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $76,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.