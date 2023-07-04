Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 602,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

