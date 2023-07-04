Bender Robert & Associates Has $2.83 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

GILD opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.