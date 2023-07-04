Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 239 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $562.87 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.66 and a 200-day moving average of $462.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

