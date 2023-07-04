Bender Robert & Associates Sells 625 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

