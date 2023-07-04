Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Achieves $59.06 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

