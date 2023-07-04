BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,711 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS GOVT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
