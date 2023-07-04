BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 46,541 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 320.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 127,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 121,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

