BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.98. 556,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

