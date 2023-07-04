BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

