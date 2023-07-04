BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

