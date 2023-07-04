Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 4.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Black Stone Minerals worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 134,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 480,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Activity

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 258,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,136. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

