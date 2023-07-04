BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

