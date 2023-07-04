BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,203. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 503,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

