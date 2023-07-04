BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

