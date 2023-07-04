Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 803 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

