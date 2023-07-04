Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,972,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

