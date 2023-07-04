Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

