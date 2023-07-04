Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $242.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.