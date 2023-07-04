Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

