Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 905 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.