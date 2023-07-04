Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

